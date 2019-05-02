Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 2, 2019, 5:55 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Marvelous in mod!

Reese Witherspoon graces the June cover of InStyle magazine in an old-fashioned ensemble that looks simply timeless on her. And we can't get enough of the gorgeous photos!

The actress joins her "Big Little Lies" co-stars — Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern — for a series of five covers celebrating the second season of their HBO hit. And they all look fabulous!

On her fashionable cover, Witherspoon rocks a classic pussy-bow blouse and plaid shorts and tops the look off with a bouncy 'do.

Inside the magazine, the 43-year-old sports a floral Erdem dress, Mounser earrings and a Delfina Delettrez ring.

While chatting with InStyle, Witherspoon shared details about her relationship with her co-stars and said that working with such a fabulous cast of females has been a blessing.

"It’s truly one of the greatest experiences of my career. I feel like a door opened, and I’ll never go back the other way. When I watch the episodes, I’m always texting them saying, 'You blew me away.' I’m in awe of their talent and our collective ability to express on such a deep level, have joy on such a high level, and celebrate each other," she said.

Zoe Kravitz on the June cover of InStyle. On sale May 17th. Pamela Hanson / InStyle

Witherspoon told the mag she feels proud that the show portrays a multidimensional view of women that is often lacking in pop culture.

"What’s most gratifying is that the world wanted that so badly. We didn’t even recognize how siloed off we’d all been until we started making the show and heard each other’s stories. It was like, 'Wow, that happened to you early in your career? That happened to me early in my career,'" she said.

Shailene Woodley on the June cover of InStyle. On sale May 17th. Pamela Hanson / InStyle

Portraying such complex female characters together has certainly been a nice bonding experience for the cast and a learning experience as well.

"What’s extraordinary is that because it’s a multigenerational show, we get to hear feminism from different waves and perspectives. So there’s some second-wave feminism and some fourth-wave feminism in there. The perspective on sexuality and the idea of women’s roles in the world is vastly different between the generations," she said.

She also touched upon a hot topic of the day: female ambition.

"I think 'ambition' is a fabulous word. In my mind it has a lot to do with leadership. Right now a lot of our systems are broken, and I wish some key people were more ambitious. We need a new kind of leadership in the world. It’s time for people to step into these positions without being asked and cajoled. Women, in particular, are very thoughtful about things and never say, 'Oh, me first,'" she said.

You'll have to wait until June 9 for the second season of "Big Little Lies" to return to HBO, but the new issue of InStyle hits stands nationwide on May 17.