Reese Witherspoon pokes fun at her '90s style in throwback photo

Here's one look you won't be seeing in Reese Witherspoon's Draper James collection.

“If you’re looking for some style inspo this spring, look no further. You have found it. #thisis90sfashion. #tbt,” Witherspoon, 43, captioned her Instagram post on Thursday.

In the throwback photo from 1993, Witherspoon is seen in black, oval-shaped shades, a spaghetti strap tank top, khaki pants and brown leather sandals to match her belt. But the highlight of Witherspoon's ensemble is her hairstyle of spiky mini buns, which was made popular by Gwen Stefani at the time.

“ahhhhhhhhhhhhh!!! FASHION ICONNNNNNNNNNN,” wrote Witherspoon’s “Big Little Lies” costar Zoe Kravitz.

“You were owning it,” added Octavia Spencer in the comments.

Mindy Kaling teased Witherspoon about her “cami with shelf bra,” while comedian Ali Wong joked, “Come thru Delia’s catalogue!”

It’s not the first time Witherspoon has poked fun at her '90s fashion choices.

Last year, she posted an old Teen People article about her hair where she is seen with skinny brows and frosty blue eye shadow.

"In the '90s, we plucked our brows really thin," she told Allure magazine in April 2019. "I said 'we' — at least I did. And it just looked awful. Thank God, they grew back, but, I mean, who knows what they might look like now if I hadn’t plucked them into oblivion!"