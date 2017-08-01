Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

It took a while, but you can now personalize your emojis with hair colors ranging from black to blond to red.

Fiery-haired emojis were the last hair color to be officially released. The gingers, along with a few other emojis with new hairstyles, made their debut on Tuesday, June 5. If you don't it on your phone yet, don't fret. It's up to individual companies to integrate them into their software so it's likely coming soon.

The red-haired emojis Emojipedia

“Redheads have been a highly requested addition,” Jeremy Burge, the founder of the reference website Emojipedia and a member of Unicode’s Emoji Subcommittee, told TODAY Style in an email.

In fact, redheaded emojis were Emojipedia’s most-requested addition last year, Burge said. So what caused the delay? It came down to some tricky details.

“The implementation raises questions like which emojis should be able to have red hair, and if red hair is added, what about other hair colors or styles?” Burge said. “The current approach is to use a flexible system, which could allow any emoji to be given red hair, although no recommendations have yet been made on which emojis should be given a red hair option.”