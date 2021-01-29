Rebel Wilson's hot pink ponytail is your new hair inspiration

Rebel Wilson is thinking pink!

The “Pitch Perfect” star, 40, took to Instagram to show off her new look: a sleek blond ponytail with the ends dip-dyed in a bubblegum hue.

She paired her new do with a belted, black Prada dress and a pink feather boa at her waist.

Her hairstylist, Cheryl Marks, shared an Instagram video of Wilson flipping her colorful new ponytail.

The actor and comedian seems to be feeling her new look, which allows her to keep her signature blond locks while adding a fun pop of color.

Up until recently, she’s been rocking all-blond waves, which she showed off in a selfie accompanied with an empowering message.

“Rather than step on the scale, look at yourself in the mirror and be like ‘dammmm girrrrrl ...you’re smart and talented and accomplished and perfect just the way you are,’” she captioned the photo.

Wilson has been open about her body image and weight loss journey over the past year. In November, she took to social media to celebrate reaching her weight-loss goal after embarking on a “year of health.”

“Hit my goal with one month to spare!” she wrote in her Instagram story at the time. “Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kg’s.”

She has also been candid about some of the emotional struggles she’s been through when it comes to eating habits and body confidence.

"For me, the big thing was looking at my emotional eating and why I was doing it, and working on the mental side, which for me comes down to self-love really," she told E! News in November.

"It definitely is a daily journey,” she added. “You are never really finished with it. If I'm stressed or under so much pressure, I probably will always lean back on that emotional eating. So, you got to manage all that. I hope everybody out there tries to get a bit healthier and especially the pandemic, you want a good immune system and to be as healthy as you possibly can."