Could this be your new song of the summer?

Several stars from the "Real Housewives" franchise are addressing plastic surgery rumors in a new music video titled "Work Done."

The clip — featuring Melissa Gorga, Porsha Williams and Sonja Morgan, with cameos from Dorinda Medley and Tamra Judge — is flashy, colorful and, dare we say, catchy?

"I know I look delicious/confirming your suspicions," Williams sings. "Yeah, I've had some work done/but Rome wasn't built on wishes."

"Always getting work done/tweak it to perfection," the crew tells us in the chorus while looking fabulous in sequin jumpsuits.

The "Work Done" song and video are part of a collaboration with Fiber One, which has undergone some "work" as well, launching new recipes and packaging.

The "Real Housewives" stars excitedly shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the shoot, including Morgan.

"You guys know that I don’t hold anything back, including being open about the work I’ve had done," Morgan wrote.

Now we just have to wait for this group's next single!