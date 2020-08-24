'Real Housewives' star Sonja Morgan shows off short haircut — see the photo

Summer is starting to draw to a close, but "Real Housewives of New York" star Sonja Morgan is totally ready for the remaining hot days with her chic, bobbed haircut.

In an Instagram post Monday, Morgan showed off the blond, highlighted bob, which sweeps down off her forehead and turns into a fringed taper at her neck. She's also got a terrific, knowing look we love:

"Nurturing the cut with @royteeluck at his wonderful new townhouse salon," she wrote in the caption, before sharing the 1980s soundtrack selection playing in the background. "Sooooo relaxing Listening to my love @boygeorgeofficial #illtumble4ya #karmacameleon #doyoureallywannahurtme #ohboomers #lovinglife #spreadinglove"

And while it's a big change from her longer, softer style, and reveals she's now grown out her blunt bangs from 2019, the cut isn't entirely brand-new. This new photo was clearly a touch-up done at hairstylist Roy Teeluck's home salon. The bob actually made its debut in early August, ahead of the Aug. 7 "RHONY" reunion special taping. She shared a picture but kept her hair tucked behind her ears:

"#Werk in progress #rhony #reunion Can’t wait for you to see the whole bowl of sugar," she wrote on Aug. 5.

Makeup artist Caroline Blanchard posted a better shot of the masked, bedazzled reality show star post-session that same day:

"#Masked Queen @sonjatmorgan #2020 #rhony #reunion. This one will be for the books!! HMU by me #carolinemakeuptime," Blanchard wrote in the caption.

Flattering and practical: We love this kind of style shift!