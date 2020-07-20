'Real Housewives' star Sonja Morgan gets candid about plastic surgery

"Real Housewives of New York City" star Sonja Morgan is getting candid about having plastic surgery.

The 56-year-old reality star shared before and after photos of herself Monday on Instagram and revealed she'd undergone both a lower face-lift and a neck-lift.

"There's been speculation around my fresh new look. I got a lower facelift and neck lift after wrapping Season 12," Morgan revealed in her caption, adding, "I just wanted to be rid of the wrinkling on my neck and the jowels (sic) that were starting to form."

Morgan explained that she decided to have the procedures done because she needed a "pick me up" when it came to her appearance. "People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me! It was a no-brainer — gravity had taken its toll, I was also exhausted and I needed a 'pick me up," she wrote.

Morgan said she "entrusted" her face to Dr. Andrew Jacobs of the New York Center for Facial Plastic Surgery, who "hit it out of the park."

Dr. Jacobs shared several pics of Morgan on his Instagram page, explaining that he performed the procedures before the COVID-19 outbreak shuttered New York City. He also lauded Morgan for confirming that she'd had work done.

"So many celebrities look amazing but do not disclose that they have done #plasticsurgery, but I know that her coming forward will empower women who are considering taking control of their appearance," he wrote.

Fans flipped for Morgan's "fresh new look" — and also applauded the star for being honest about going under the knife.

"I absolutely love how genuine and honest you are about getting work done and if anything it's enhancing your naturally beauty," one wrote in the comments of Morgan's post, adding. "You've alway been a stunner and you always will be a stunner PERIOD."

"Good for you for owning it," wrote another. "No apologies. We get to do whatever we want!"