'Real Housewives' star Ramona Singer uses this $4 product as makeup remover

We also found the $19 sponge she called the "most amazing product (she has) ever used."

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Sure, Ramona Singer may have a swanky apartment on "The Real Housewives of New York City," and sure, she may spend her summers in the posh Hamptons — but she also knows her way around a drugstore. Here, the reality TV star dished to Megyn Kelly TODAY about the four beauty products she can’t live without.

Real Housewives of New York visit Megyn Kelly TODAY

08:49

1. Vaseline Petroleum Jelly

"I like Vaseline to take off makeup — for my eyes," Singer said. "It has a lot of emollients in it, and it really works well and helps hydrate my skin. I use it on my lips."

Vaseline Original Petroleum Jelly

$4Walmart

You can also buy a 2-pack of 13 oz. Vaseline tubs for $12 on Amazon, or snag one tub for $4 on Prime Pantry.

2. Enriched Nivea Lotion

"I bathe my body in Nivea. I can’t put enough of it on my body. It makes my skin supple. I get the enriched Nivea for dry skin. It makes my skin beautiful and I slather it on."

NIVEA Essentially Enriched Body Lotion

$8Amazon

Fellow "Real Housewives" star Dorit Kemsley also loves Nivea's firming lotion, found for $8 on Amazon.

3. Beautyblender

"I love that sponge, the Beautyblender! It's the most amazing product ever. It makes your foundation go on dewy and nice and beautiful. It’s the most amazing product I have ever used."

Beautyblender Makeup Sponge

$19Amazon

4. FACE atelier foundation

"I love this one foundation called FACE Atelier — it’s very natural-looking. It’s really good. I like looking as natural as possible. I don’t wear a lot of heavy makeup. It looks really natural and evens out your skin tone."

Ultra Foundation Pro

$36FACE atelier

Looking for a new foundation? TODAY editors and Sephora fans also love this complexion-altering gel foundation from Bare Minerals. It's incredibly light and hydrates and calms your skin while you wear it.

