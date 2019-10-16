No filters necessary!

Dorinda Medley took a break from her go-to glam look to share a makeup-free selfie on Instagram, and the "Real Housewives of New York City" star looks stunning.

The 55-year-old is usually all dolled up for the camera and has even proclaimed her love for "great makeup and lighting."

But this week, the reality star made it clear that she doesn't actually need makeup to feel beautiful. Medley took to Instagram to share an au naturel selfie, captioning the post, "This is a real photo of me, 55, without any makeup or filters. I have accepted me, the 55 year old me and I love every bit of it. #selfcare #selflove"

In the photo, the reality star can be seen smiling sans makeup in a bathrobe. And if you ask us, she looks even more beautiful with a fresh face!

Looks like Medley's fans agree, too. The post has since garnered more than 57,00 likes, and the reality star's fans were quick to praise her for keeping it real. "Love how grounded you are!!" wrote @missymissymouse.

Instagram user @leslieyambo called Medley a "beautiful lady outside and inside" and @quintessentialkate said "You take very good care of yourself!"

Others like @oglbflipflops14 couldn't believe how great the reality star's complexion looked: "Your skin is amazing!!

Medley joins a fabulous crew of other celebrities who have shown off their natural beauty in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Jessica Simpson shared a fresh-faced selfie while posing with her baby girl Birdie Mae.

And last month, Sarah Jessica Parker posted this makeup-free selfie to her Instagram account.

We hope this is one selfie trend that continues for a very long time!