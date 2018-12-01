'Real Housewives' star Dorinda Medley shows off a sleek, new hairstyle

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

There’s no place like the red carpet to debut a new hairstyle!

At least, that could've been what Dorinda Medley was thinking when she stepped out at the Tony Awards with gorgeous, blond waves.

Medley glowed on the Tonys red carpet. Getty Images

The shoulder-length style was a major departure from the “Real Housewives of New York” star’s signature pixie cut.

“All the glam for last night’s Tony Awards with Dorinda Medley,” wrote her hairstylist, Ryan Austin, on Instagram, along with a photo of the look that has some definite Marilyn Monroe vibes.

Medley paired her glamorous waves with Van Cleef & Arpels drop earrings and a sequined, black-and-white Jovani jumpsuit.

Medley paired her new 'do with a fun, striped jumpsuit. Getty Images

She snapped a candid photo of her new look once inside Radio City Music Hall, alongside her friend Greg Calejo.