'Real Housewives' star Dorinda Medley shows off a sleek, new hairstyle

There’s no place like the red carpet to debut a new hairstyle!
At least, that could've been what Dorinda Medley was thinking when she stepped out at the Tony Awards with gorgeous, blond waves.
The shoulder-length style was a major departure from the “Real Housewives of New York” star’s signature pixie cut.
“All the glam for last night’s Tony Awards with Dorinda Medley,” wrote her hairstylist, Ryan Austin, on Instagram, along with a photo of the look that has some definite Marilyn Monroe vibes.
Medley paired her glamorous waves with Van Cleef & Arpels drop earrings and a sequined, black-and-white Jovani jumpsuit.
She snapped a candid photo of her new look once inside Radio City Music Hall, alongside her friend Greg Calejo.
Fans are more used to seeing Medley with a cropped hairstyle. She has rocked a pixie for years, and once revealed that her shorter style was inspired by none other than Princess Diana.
“People kept saying I had a face like Princess Diana, so I cut my hair like Princess Diana,” Medley told Bravo’s The Lookbook last year, adding that when she lived in London, people would sometimes mistake her for the princess.
Diana, who was apparently a customer of Medley’s London-based cashmere line, DCL Cashmere, supposedly commented on the resemblance herself.
“I heard that you’re my doppelgänger,” Diana once joked, according to Medley.
It turns out that Medley’s royally inspired pixie cut isn’t going anywhere; a photo she posted after the Tony Awards showed the reality star back to her signature, shorter style.
When you're style is inspired by a princess, why change it!