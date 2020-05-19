'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Teddi Mellencamp rocks pink hair

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp is rocking a new pink hairdo in quarantine and there's a special reason why she decided to change her hairstyle.

"After having a baby, I always do something drastic with my hair. This time, I thought pink!" she said.

Mellencamp gave birth to a daughter, Dove, three months ago. On Monday, she shared a selfie on Instagram of her new pink tresses, which one fan called "classy and fun."

The daughter of singer John Mellencamp completed the look by matching her light pink lipstick to her new hair color. While salons are still closed in California, Mellencamp said she achieved the look using oVertone Color, a semi-permanent at-home hair dye, in pastel pink.

In the comments section, she said she put the dye on all of her hair, but "it only took to the parts that were blonde. So the underneath and roots are still dark..."

The certified wellness coach said she got mixed reviews at home on her new hair color. Her husband Edwin called her bubble gum pink tresses "hawt," but Mellencamp said her son, Cruz, commented that she "looked crazy."

"Whose side are you on?" she jokingly wrote next to her photo.

Fans overwhelmingly agreed that the look was "hawt" and encouraged Mellencamp to keep her pink hair.

One fan put it best: "I'm OBSESSED!!!!"