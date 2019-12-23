'Real Housewives' star Dina Manzo admits to plastic surgery: 'I really like the new me'

Dina Manzo looked radiant in a new photo posted on Instagram, but the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star said she's been "flooded" with messages from fans asking why she looks "different."

"THANK YOU for the very very sweet messages saying I look great etc. I appreciate that more than you know," she wrote. "Some of you are commenting that I look different. You’re absolutely right."

"When the thing on the center of your face changes you’re gonna look different lol," she added.

Manzo said she underwent a nose job two years ago. Since she was going under anesthesia, she decided to have her doctor "make a few tweaks," so she didn't have to use fillers on her face.

"I'll leave it at that," she said.