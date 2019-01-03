Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Looks like Nancy Pelosi isn't the only female politician making waves with her style.

Rashida Tlaib, one of the first two Muslim women to be elected to Congress, was officially sworn in today and she selected one very special outfit for the occasion: a Palestinian thobe.

The Michigan Congresswoman first previewed her style selection on Instagram last month, when she shared a photo of the traditional, hand-embroidered gown on her Instagram page, captioning the post, "Sneak peek: This is what I am wearing when I am sworn into Congress. #PalestinianThobe #ForMyYama."

Inspired by Tlaib's dedication to her heritage, women across the country took to social media to share photos of their own thobes using the hashtag #Tweet YourThobe.

Many women shared gowns that had been passed down through the generations.

A few even shared selfies with Tlaib.

Social media users seemed thrilled at the opportunity to share their Palestinian pride.

And even some non-Palestinians got in on the fun.

NBC's Ayman Mohyeldin also shared his excitement over the trending topic.

And Twitter users seemed happy to bring awareness to the traditional Palestinian garb.

Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat who wears a hijab, joins Tlaib as one of the fresh new faces in Congress this season, and shared her excitement on Instagram.

Looks like it was a special day for Tlaib and many others around the country.