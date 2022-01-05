'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown unveils empowering T-shirt collection for charity

Karamo Brown may be known as the culture and lifestyle expert on Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” but the T-shirts he’s rocking on the new season of the hit reality series are going viral.

Netflix released season six of the Emmy-winning show on Dec. 31. In many of the episodes, Brown can be seen wearing pro-Black shirts such as one that read “Sandra Atatiana Breonna #SayHerName,” a tribute to three Black women who were killed by law enforcement or while in police custody. Another shirt had the words “My Brown Skin Should Not Be Feared” written across the chest.

Fans also praised the 41-year-old's bright red “Black History Is More Than SLAVERY" shirt that he paired with his signature LA Dodgers baseball cap.

One fan asked, "Can we get a list of where @Karamo bought all his shirts?!?"

To her delight and "Queer Eye" fans everywhere, on Tuesday Brown announced the T-shirts are now available on his website. The shirts cost $25.99 and Brown says that 100% of the proceeds will benefit two charities close to his heart: True Colors United — an organization that supports LGBTQ youth — and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

“If you love my message T-shirts from this season or the last season of ‘Queer Eye’ … they are now available for purchase,” he wrote on Tuesday paired with a video announcing the project. “100% of sales will go directly to charity. Click the link to get yours! Thank you & love your friends!”

Karamo Brown and hero Dr. Jereka Thomas-Hockaday. ILANA PANICH-LINSMAN/NETFLIX / ILANA PANICH-LINSMAN/NETFLIX

With the sixth season of “Queer Eye” debuting on the final day of 2021, fans were treated with a dose of self-love and positivity to end the year. This season, the Fab Five went to Texas to find their ten heroes to celebrate and treat to a transformation of the mind, body, spirit and home.