May 8, 2019, 10:03 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Can you believe?

"Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness charmed the internet Wednesday when he tweeted an adorable photo of himself at 19.

"Here’s a pic of 19 year old short hair me to give you a laugh on this otherwise much to be pissed off about Wednesday," wrote the hilarious grooming expert, 32.

In the pic, Van Ness' gorg long locks and signature mustache are nowhere to be found. Instead we see a fresh-faced teen with close-cropped hair who's serving major boy band realness.

The reality star, who grew up in conservative Quincy, Illinois, also sports a tiny bit of fuzz between his lip and chin. Yes, folks, JVN once had a soul patch!

While Van Ness was definitely a cutie as a youngster, he's since become a fashion icon thanks to his shamazing gender-bending style.

After all, this is a man who frequently rocks a kicky midriff ...

... and sassy high heels ...

... and did we mention skirts galore?

While the free-spirited star's fans were delighted by his old pic, they love today's more fabulous Van Ness even more.

"OMG SOUL PATCH REALNESS," teased one.

"Love it but definitely love the long hair more," wrote another.

"You still look so happy. Love every version of you!" wrote someone else.

As for us, we love every version of Jonathan, too!