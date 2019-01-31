Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Jan. 31, 2019, 4:18 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

High fashion doesn’t always mean high price tags. Even royals know this and Queen Letizia of Spain is no exception.

The 46-year-old royal wore a teal pleated jumpsuit dress from popular retailer Zara to a scholarship ceremony Thursday in Madrid.

Talk about a royal bargain! The queen wore a jumpsuit dress that costs a mere $20. Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

The knee-length dress features a high ruffle collar and sheer, full length sleeves with ruffle appliqués at the elbow. The item now sells for $20 but is currently sold out on Zara’s website.

The queen is a former TV anchor who in 2004 married then-Crown Prince Felipe, who ascended to the Spanish throne in 2014.

The mother-of-two's polished and sophisticated style is well known abroad. She's not shy about mixing up clothing from elite designers with pieces from reasonable retail items, and the Spanish brand Zara seems to be one of her go-to favorites.

Queen Letizia at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid on Jan. 18. Zuma Press

Earlier this month, she wore a belted, mid-calf snakeskin print skirt ($10 but now also sold out) from the retailer to a fruit-and-vegetable trade show in Madrid.

The Spanish queen isn't the only European royal who can spot a fashionable bargain. The style-forward Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, also has been know to favor Zara. She was spotted wearing a blue-and-white striped sundress from the retailer last summer during an excursion with her children.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (alongside her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte) wearing a Zara dress at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Park on June 10, 2018. Karwai Tang / WireImage

And she's also been known to mix sparkly Zara jewelry with designer gowns to formal events.

Catherine's sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex, also shares her love for high-class bargains. Earlier this month, the former Meghan Markle stepped out in a cream-colored maternity dress from H&M.