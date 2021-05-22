IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to late husband Prince Philip with sentimental jewelry

The queen has worn the statement piece over the years at official engagements and appearances.

Queen visits U.S. Marines aboard new British aircraft carrier

May 22, 202101:16
/ Source: TODAY
By Alexander Kacala

During an official engagement on Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II honored Prince Philip in a very sentimental way, by wearing one of her favorite pieces of jewelry that her late husband gifted her.

In photos from her visit, the queen can be seen wearing her "Scarab" brooch that was a personal gift from Philip in 1966. The ornamental pin was designed by Andrew Grima and crafted out of yellow gold with ruby and diamond embellishments. Elizabeth paired the brooch with a pearl necklace and earrings, a deep-red coat with a black collar and matching red floral hat.

Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, England on May 22, 2021.Steve Parsons / AFP - Getty Images

According to Buckingham Palace, the queen visited with the company of the HMS Queen Elizabeth, an aircraft carrier she named in 2014, to bid them farewell ahead of the ship’s maiden operational voyage.

The "Scarab" brooch is made of gold with ruby and diamond embellishments.Steve Parsons / AFP - Getty Images

The queen has worn the statement piece over the years during various events and for special appearances.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on July 15, 1966. Elizabeth wore the "Scarab" brooch then with a light blue coat.George Freston / Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty

In 2017, when she and her husband celebrated 70 years together, they released a series of portraits, and in them, the queen wore the special brooch.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BbsbY5jFBI0

In April, Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history and then the oldest member of the royal family, died at the age of 99.

The queen continued her tradition of sending letters to the love of her life at his funeral, held one week after his death. She wrote a note, which appeared to read in part, "I love you.” It was placed along with a wreath on the top of his casket during the funeral service.

Related:

Queen Elizabeth’s loving tribute to Prince Philip for 50th wedding anniversary

April 17, 202101:22
Alexander Kacala

Alexander Kacala is a reporter and editor at TODAY Digital and NBC OUT. He loves writing about pop culture, trending topics, LGBTQ issues, style and all things drag. His favorite celebrity profiles include Cher — who said their interview was one of the most interesting of her career — as well as Kylie Minogue, Candice Bergen, Patti Smith and RuPaul. He is based in New York City and his favorite film is “Pretty Woman.”