Queen Elizabeth II wears power color combo that Princess Diana loved

Radiant in red ... and purple!

Queen Elizabeth II was awarded a service medal in a ceremony held Wednesday at Buckingham Palace in London, but it was her eye-catching outfit that stole the show.

The queen, 93, wore a vibrant red and purple dress and finished her look with a multistrand pearl necklace and a silver brooch.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Queen Elizabeth II receives the Order of St John's first Service Medal in Gold at Buckingham Palace on March 11. Yui Mok / WPA Pool via Getty Images

The colorblocked dress featured long sleeves and two rectangular purple panels opposite two red panels.

The bold color combination is a new take on a favorite style pairing for the royal family.

Princess Diana, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II have all worn the red and purple combo before. Getty Images

Princess Diana was a fan of the color matchup and wore a memorable look in November 1989. She sported a wide-brimmed purple and red hat along with a cropped red jacket, knee-length purple skirt and purple pumps on an official visit to Hong Kong.

She also showed off the bright color combination on trips to other countries, including Thailand the year before and India four years later.

Princess Diana in Thailand in 1988 and India in 1992 (right), awash in rich reds and purple. Getty Images

Her son's wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, also sported the look in 2019 during an outing to Birkhead in northwest England.

She was pregnant at the time with her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and wore a purple dress from Babaton by Aritizia, a long red coat by Sentaler and matching red heels.

Purple has historically been a color reserved for members of the royal family. In 2017, the New York Times reported that in the 16th century, Queen Elizabeth I forbade anyone but her close relatives from wearing the hue.

The formal rule has relaxed over the centuries and in fact, purple was even designated the color of the year in 2018 by Pantone.