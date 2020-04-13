There have been less reasons to get dressed up lately with broad stay-at-home measures to slow the spread of coronavirus, but just because we're not going outside doesn't mean we can't have fun.

The #quarantinepillowchallenge has been trending on Instagram with thousands of users posting pictures dressed in their finest bedding. To participate in the challenge, just take a pillow with your preferred pillowcase and add a belt to create a fashionable outfit. People of all ages, races and genders are participating in the challenge via Instagram.

Caroline Tran, a Los Angeles-based photographer, saw the challenge on social media and decided to give it her own twist.

"Since one of the things I photograph is weddings, I thought my audiences would really get a kick out of a wedding dress," Tran told TODAY Style.

Tran found the challenge to be a unique way to express herself.

"I think it was born out of people being stuck in their homes and not going anywhere," Tran said. "So we're really not dressing up to go anywhere anymore and so it was an opportunity to be creative and put something stylish together."

And unlike some other challenges, anyone can get involved.

"I've seen a lot of challenges go around where it might involve fitness where you have to be really fit to be able to do some of these challenges or very technical," Tran said. "But this one ... anybody has a pillow, anybody can make some makeshift belt."

Clearly a lot of people agree. As of April 13, the hashtag #quarantinepillowchallenge has been tagged on Instagram in more than 60,000 posts and #pillowchallenge has been tagged in more than 138,000 posts.

Marketing manager Lydia Elder from Kent, England, found the challenge through a friend on Instagram. After searching through the tag, she decided to give it a go.

"You need a decent-sized Oxford pillow to make sure it's family-friendly," Elder wrote to TODAY through Instagram message. "But, honestly, this challenge is perfect for me as I have been living in pajamas the past three weeks."