This woman was banned from an airport lounge just for wearing Ugg boots

Get the latest from TODAY Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Just when you thought Ugg boots couldn’t be any more divisive, there’s a new Ugg controversy afoot.

Joanne Catherall, a singer in the band The Human League, is outraged after Qantas airlines denied her entry to a business class lounge in Melbourne Airport because she was wearing Uggs.

Catherall took to Twitter to vent about her experience.

“Denied access (to) @Qantas business class lounge in ... Melbourne Airport,” she wrote. “Apparently Ugg (Australia) Boots are deemed sleepwear by the lady working there although no problem in any of the other lounges so far. Helpfully she suggested I go to one of the shops and purchase some shoes.”

Denied access @Qantas business class lounge in @Melair Melbourne Airport apparently Ugg (Australia) Boots are deemed sleepwear by the lady working there although no problem in any of the other lounges so far.Helpfully she suggested I go to one of the shops & purchase some shoes — Joanne Human League (@Lubycat) December 14, 2017

A representative from Qantas responded directly to her tweet. “We endeavor to remain consistent and uphold our Lounge's dress guidelines to all our guests,” the airline said, and included a link to its domestic lounge dress rules.

Qantas’ lounge dress code specifically bans Ugg boots and categorizes them as “sleepwear.” The dress guidelines also prohibit slippers, flip-flops, beachwear, head-to-toe gym wear and other types of casual clothing.

Whatever you think of Ugg boots, many people would agree that they are still shoes, not sleepwear. Catherell pushed back at the airline’s dress guidelines.

“Why would an Ugg boot I wear outdoors in all weathers be classed as sleepwear in Qantas lounge but nowhere else that I have ever been on this earth?” she tweeted at Qantas.