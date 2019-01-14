Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: Today By TODAY

If you've been wondering how to pop the question to the special someone in your life, wonder no more!

Make your love official in 2019 with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to propose live on TODAY with Kathie Lee and Hoda.

All you have to do is tell us a few things about yourself and your romance — as well as why're you're madly in love and ready to get engaged.

You can upload up to two photos of you and your partner.

You must be available to be in New York City Feb. 13-14.

Enter below for a chance to put a ring on it right here on TODAY.