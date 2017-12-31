This 'naked' bridal jumpsuit is a surefire way to stand out on your big day

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Love the sheer look? Then you might be into this new wedding trend.

But let us warn you: Looks like these take some serious guts to pull off.

Spanish model and actress Christina Pedroche recently shared snapshots of her gutsy New Year's Eve look: a see-through, lace jumpsuit embroidered with crystals. Photos of her outfit went viral and raised some eyebrows after she posted them on her Instagram page.

While Pedroche wore the jumpsuit to ring in 2018, it's actually from the Spanish bridal wear company, Pronovias. (The same company that made Maria Menounos' New Year's Eve wedding gown!)

The jumpsuit is made with Chantilly lace and more than 200 embroidered crystals. It took more than 244 hours to make, the fashion house wrote on Instagram.

If Beyonce does it ... WireImage

"Thank you for trusting us again for such a special occasion," Pronovias wrote to Pedroche.

While it appears that the jumpsuit is a one-of-a-kind piece made for the model, we wouldn't be surprised if looks like this became more popular in the wedding world. Jumpsuits are a trendy alternative to the traditional gown — remember Solange's effortlessly cool and sleek look from her big day?

And we've seen plenty of barely-there wedding dresses in the past. In fact, just this past weekend, Brian McKnight's new wife Leilani Malia Mendoza wore a sparkling, see-through gown during their New Year's Eve ceremony — and she looked gorgeous.

Jennifer Lopez, seen here in 2015, has been a fan of the sheer trend for years. FilmMagic

The trend has been popular on the red carpet for years. Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and others have all worn see-through gowns. Despite their sheerness, the dresses often pack on the glitz in other ways: with crystals and lace and embroidery that covers just enough so wearers feel at least somewhat decent. (Maybe?)

But is the world really ready for a see-through bridal jumpsuit? We're not sure. But if you're looking for something that people will remember when you say "I do," we're betting that this outfit will do the trick.