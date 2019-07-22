If you're a sucker for love, get ready to say, "Awww!"

High school sweethearts who eventually became married couples are taking to Twitter in droves to post throwback photos of themselves, and it's simply adorable. The "prom vs. wedding" thread on Twitter has been trending the past week, and it's enough to make even the most pessimistic person believe in love.

It all started when Twitter user @blasiansyd, whose real name is Sydnie Haag, posted a sweet flashback photo with her husband (and high school sweetheart) at their prom and on their wedding day.

"I was feeling so nostalgic that day and I was kind of reminiscing on the days when we had first started dating. I really didn’t think much when I posted it. If anything, I thought that my regular, everyday followers would get a kick out of it," Haag told TODAY Style.

The touching throwback quickly racked up more than 500,000 likes and 78,000 retweets, encouraging other longtime sweethearts to get in on the fun.

Couples of all ages participated in the romantic thread, posting photos from their proms and wedding days.

Great thread... but let the long-timers have their moment. Prom '87 - Wedding '91 - And just last weekend ago after 28 years of marriage (and an 11.5 mile hike).

PS - was not stoned in the prom pic#promvswedding pic.twitter.com/Mz8kUvnNSF — TheHussman (@TheHussman) July 19, 2019

And they made us all jealous of their sweet love stories.

Some lovebirds even shared photos from multiple proms with their main squeeze.

High school sweethearts from all over the world joined in, including this couple who actually never had a prom.

My #promvswedding contribution. We’re in Australia though so don’t have prom, instead its my year 12 graduation 2008 and our wedding in 2015. pic.twitter.com/uILhTTLsiQ — MyBigFatBlog (@MyBigFatBlog1) July 19, 2019

You could feel the love in every photo.

And in true prom style, some of the flashback photos came with totally rad backdrops.

Some couples posted funny photos.

Prom vs. Wedding!! Where did the time go? 😭🥳😱😩 pic.twitter.com/6aGv4xp26w — Anna Kroll (@annakrollio) July 22, 2019

It was fun to see just how much some couples had changed.

prom 2006 vs wedding 2015 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zjkkFv6Hdi — Ashley Feuk (@AshleyFeuk) July 18, 2019

Overall, it was sweet to see a "then-and-now" look at love.

Haag is thrilled her original post has resonated with so many other couples.

"I was definitely shocked that it got as popular as it did, but I’m glad I did post the photos! It has been so sweet to see everyone else’s pictures," she said.