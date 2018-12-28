Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

With a host of celebrations, including at least two vow swaps and three wedding receptions, fans of Priyanka Chopra have been treated to a bevy of bridal looks over the past few weeks.

Now, nearly a month after she and Nick Jonas said their (first) "I dos," the Bollywood star's stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, has revealed one last gorgeous gown.

And trust us, this one was worth the wait!

Behold the bright crimson gown — custom made by Dior — that Chopra wore after she and Jonas held their traditional Hindu ceremony on the sprawling grounds of Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan, India, on Dec. 2.

The dress features a formfitting bodice that transitions at the ribbon waistline into a light and airy tulle skirt in the same rich shade. And while the look is unquestionably elegant, the design had a playful side, too, as Cuttrell revealed in a second photo.

Chopra twirled for the camera in the next pic, revealing the gown's full dance potential.

The actress paired the look with 16 carats of diamonds in the form of a stacked choker, earrings and even the maang tikka (ornamental bridal hair jewelry) she wore at her hairline.

That stunning post-wedding ensemble followed up another impressive crimson look.

For the ceremony that took place earlier that same day, Chopra wore a sparkling, hand-embroidered lehenga (full-length ankle skirt) by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

See all of Priyanka Chopra's wedding looks:

But, of course, the 36-year-old had no shortage of wonderful wedding looks.

From the white Ralph Lauren gown — complete with 75-foot-long veil — that she wore for the Christian ceremony held on Dec. 1 ...

To the many ornate designs that filled the festivities that followed ...

Chopra proved herself to be one of the best-dressed brides of 2018 — again and again.