Pretty in pink!

Less than two months after Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot (again) in France, Priyanka Chopra shared a close-up view of the stunning saree she wore to the celebration.

Fans saw glimpses of her gorgeous gown at the time of the wedding, but hadn't seen a proper shot of the dress until now — and it was worth the wait!

The actress took to Instagram to share two new photos of the pale pink, embroidered garment she wore on the big day, captioning the post: "#SareeNotSorry! Nuff said! Wearing the perfect drape for the perfect wedding... it’s my go-to for every special occasion!"

In the photo, the fashionista gets matchy-matchy, pairing her V-neck gown with coordinating pink sunglasses and a flower hair piece.

The 37-year-old also thanked Bollywood designer Sabyasachi for creating the fabulous frock, writing: "Thank you @sabyasachiofficial for flying down the six yards of love and big hug to @stylebyami for making it happen."

With the stunning saree, Chopra paid tribute to her Indian heritage, something she also did at her own wedding to singer Nick Jonas last December.

During the lavish two-day affair in India, which included both Christian and Hindu ceremonies, Chopra and her now-husband donned a series of ensembles, including several traditional Indian looks.

"One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures," they said in a joint message shared on their their Instagram accounts just before their wedding.

Chopra also opened up to Vogue about their traditional roka engagement ceremony that took place last August and why her then-fiance's participation meant so much to her.

“Nick did the Hindu prayers," she told the magazine. "The prayers are in Sanskrit. Even I can’t say them. But he did it in Sanskrit."

Love and good style is certainly in the air!