Priyanka Chopra opens up about losing role because of her skin color

Priyanka Chopra knows Hollywood can discriminate because it's happened to her firsthand.

The 35-year-old actress, who stars in the ABC drama "Quantico," opened up to InStyle about losing a role because of the color of her skin.

Priyanka Chopra is the first Indian actress to headline an American primetime TV show. Getty Images

"It happened last year," she said. "I was out for a movie, and somebody (from the studio) called one of my agents and said, 'She’s the wrong — what word did they use? — "physicality."'"

Chopra mistakenly believed the film's producers wanted her to lose weight.

"So in my defense as an actor, I’m like, 'Do I need to be skinnier? Do I need to get in shape? Do I need to have abs?' Like, what does 'wrong physicality' mean?" Chopra continued. "And then my agent broke it down for me. Like, 'I think, Priy, they meant that they wanted someone who’s not brown.'

"It affected me," she added.