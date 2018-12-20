Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

The wedding is over, but the celebration continues for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Two and a half weeks after the pair said their "I dos" — a couple of times — they attended yet another wedding reception Wednesday.

Actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas pose for photographs at their wedding reception in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018. AP

The latest post-nuptial do, held in Mumbai, India, follows the couple's lavish, multi-day wedding festivities that took place at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan earlier this month, as well their recent reception in New Delhi.

This time, it was the bride's mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, who threw the bash to honor the newlyweds among their family friends.

"It means so much to us that all of you came tonight," the 36-year-old Bollywood star told the crowd in a video from the big night. "This has been an extremely special chapter in my life and I wanted my husband to meet all of the special people that have contributed to it. So thank you so much for being here, friends of my parents, my mom, who's hosting this wonderful evening, my (late) dad, who I know is here. Thank you so much for coming and giving us your blessings, and I hope you have a wonderful time tonight."

The bride then passed the mic to the groom, who told the crowd why Mumbai was such an appropriate place for this second reception.

"It wasn't too far from here that I took Madhu out to lunch and asked her if I could marry her daughter," he recalled. "So to be here tonight with all of you people who have helped shape who she's become means the world to me."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who were recently married, attend their second wedding reception in Mumbai, India, on December 19, 2018. Getty Images

Chopra (or Chopra Jonas, as her Instagram bio now reads) wore an intricate sapphire blue and gold brocade gown with a matching sheer dupatta shawl, created by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, to the party.

She teamed that up with a massive, Victorian-style diamond necklace from the same design house, and once again, her hair revealed a flash of bright crimson at the part.

Marriage definitely suits Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas! Getty Images

That streak of red powder, called sindoor, is worn by many Indian brides to signify their marital status.

As for Jonas, the 26-year-old singer stood alongside his wife in a grey double-breasted suit and classic black dress shirt.

Fans of the duo will have to wait to see what they wear next time — because the party isn't over yet!

According to multiple reports, the newlyweds are expected to attend yet another reception, for Chopra's friends in the Bollywood community, in Mumbai Thursday night.