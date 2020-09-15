Priyanka Chopra debuts new hairstyle just in time for fall

Priyanka Chopra is switching up her look for fall!

The actor recently debuted brand new bangs and the fresh fringe looks simply adorable on the 38-year-old.

Chopra, who is married to singer Nick Jonas, shared a photo of her new do on Instagram, and captioned the post "New hair, don't care."

In the stunning shot, she can be seen wearing her hair in sweet curls and sporting a bold lip.

Wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly sent her client some love in the comments section, writing "Beautiful queen!!!"

Actor Marlee Matlin agreed, commenting "Crazily gorgeous" and one fan wrote "Ohh you look amazing!!!!"

In this first photo, Chopra's piecey bangs are a bit parted, but in a video she also posted to her account, the short fringe is curled in a bit.

It's hardly the first time the former "Quantico" star has ventured into the bangs territory, but her shorter fringe is super flirty and we hope she keeps it for a while!

See some of Chopra's past hairstyles

Haute highlights

This summer, the actor sported some sunny highlights throughout her long locks.

Wonderful waves

The 38-year-old has definitely mastered the art of bombshell waves and the look is one of her go-tos.

Honey blond

In January 2019, the actor kicked off the new year with a set of glowing golden highlights.

Beautiful bangs

Over the years, Chopra has rocked several different bangs styles. In 2019, she looked stunning with this sideswept fringe.

Beauty queen

An 18-year-old Chopra took home the title of Miss World in 2000 and she perfected the pageant look, wearing her long, dark locks in loose waves.

Blast from the past

This throwback photo proves two things: Chopra loved hair accessories as a child and already had a knack for posing for the camera.