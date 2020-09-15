Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Priyanka Chopra debuts new hairstyle just in time for fall

The actor and producer has a new look for the upcoming season.
MOROCCO-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-FESTIVAL
Priyanka Chopra cut bangs for fall.Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images

/ Source: TODAY
By Chrissy Callahan

Priyanka Chopra is switching up her look for fall!

The actor recently debuted brand new bangs and the fresh fringe looks simply adorable on the 38-year-old.

Chopra, who is married to singer Nick Jonas, shared a photo of her new do on Instagram, and captioned the post "New hair, don't care."

In the stunning shot, she can be seen wearing her hair in sweet curls and sporting a bold lip.

Wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly sent her client some love in the comments section, writing "Beautiful queen!!!"

Actor Marlee Matlin agreed, commenting "Crazily gorgeous" and one fan wrote "Ohh you look amazing!!!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFBDMtJDr2x

In this first photo, Chopra's piecey bangs are a bit parted, but in a video she also posted to her account, the short fringe is curled in a bit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE0B222jSK3

It's hardly the first time the former "Quantico" star has ventured into the bangs territory, but her shorter fringe is super flirty and we hope she keeps it for a while!

See some of Chopra's past hairstyles

Haute highlights

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDoszLHD9_H

This summer, the actor sported some sunny highlights throughout her long locks.

Wonderful waves

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9bJTNVp9Vv

The 38-year-old has definitely mastered the art of bombshell waves and the look is one of her go-tos.

Honey blond

https://www.instagram.com/p/BsyMRADnaQd

In January 2019, the actor kicked off the new year with a set of glowing golden highlights.

Beautiful bangs

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2AJS46n531

Over the years, Chopra has rocked several different bangs styles. In 2019, she looked stunning with this sideswept fringe.

Beauty queen

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8hJVOGJjrK

An 18-year-old Chopra took home the title of Miss World in 2000 and she perfected the pageant look, wearing her long, dark locks in loose waves.

Blast from the past

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCg2Nb3DK7P

This throwback photo proves two things: Chopra loved hair accessories as a child and already had a knack for posing for the camera.

Chrissy Callahan