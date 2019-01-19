Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

By Francesca Gariano

It looks like Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ motto for 2019 is “new year, new hair.”

The actress revealed her new ‘do on Instagram Friday as part of her #10YearChallenge, the latest viral trend on the internet. She decided to skip the throwback picture and shared a photo of her new golden highlights. In the accompanying caption, she reflected on the past ten years of her life and also announced the launch of “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing,” her newest project and a YouTube original show.

Within the last year, Chopra Jonas has had plenty of memorable moments in her life. She announced she was writing a memoir, titled “Unfinished," Forbes named her one of The World's 100 Most Powerful Women, and to top it all off, she wed singer Nick Jonas in December, in what Marie Claire dubbed the wedding of the century.

As Chopra Jonas focuses on her future, let's take a look back at all of the hairstyles she has rocked in years past.

Less than a month before her wedding day, the star showed off her light brown highlights at her bachelorette party.

Last July, she let her hair go natural, showcasing a gorgeous ombré look.

She went straight and sleek in May in her chic Dion Lee ensemble.

In the fall of 2017, the actress sported a long and curly side ponytail on a visit to the Colosseum in Rome.

Earlier in 2017, Chopra Jonas kept her hair short and layered with a medium brunette color.

In 2015, she rocked side-swept bangs as her character Alex Parrish in “Quantico,” proving that she can make any hairstyle work!