Princess Diana's wedding gown secrets revealed, 40 years later

Ahead of the 40th anniversary of Princess Diana's wedding to Prince Charles, the designer of her fairy-tale wedding dress is opening up to TODAY about how he kept the elaborate gown a secret.

"The press would go through our (waste) bins looking for any scrap of fabric," David Emanuel said. "So we were naughty — we put some pale pink in, pale lemon. Of course, the next day, the press (says), 'The Emanuels are doing a pale pink wedding dress.' It's kind of fun, but they took it terribly seriously."

Emanuel, who designed the iconic dress with his then-wife, Elizabeth Emanuel, also said that they kept the dress locked in a safe when they weren't in their studio. But the safe was so large — after all, it had to fit a record-setting 25-foot-long train — that when it arrived, it couldn't fit through the front door.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles leave London's St. Paul's Cathedral after their wedding on July 29, 1981. Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

"They had to hire a crane," Emanuel said. "They had to take out the window, sail it into the building. So every night when we worked on the gown, we had this huge safe, and then we locked it up, because we kept on thinking that if anybody should break in — even though we had security guards — they couldn't break into the safe. It was quite a procedure."

This month marks the 40th anniversary of Princess Diana's 1981 wedding to the Prince of Wales. The dress, which had previously been turned over to their sons, Princes William and Harry, is currently on display at Kensington Palace, as part of an exhibit called "Royal Style in the Making" that's open to the public.

The Emanuels had already designed a few pieces for Princess Diana when they got the call about making her wedding dress, a moment Emanuel described as "huge excitement."

"Out of the blue she rang the studio and asked, would we do the honor of making her wedding gown?" he said. "Can you imagine!"

From the moment Buckingham Palace announced that the Emanuels were the designers, the paparazzi were everywhere, he recalled.