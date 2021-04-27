Princess Diana's iconic wedding dress will be on display, thanks to William and Harry

It was a gown worthy of “the wedding of the century,” as it was once dubbed — a voluminous, fairy-tale design with a 25-foot, sequin-encrusted train, the longest worn by any British royal bride.

All eyes were on Princess Diana as she walked down the aisle at St. Paul’s Cathedral to marry Prince Charles in the summer of 1981. While their marriage didn’t endure, her dress remains an iconic garment in fashion history.

And now Charles and Diana’s sons are sharing it with the world.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles at their wedding in 1981. Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

Princes William and Harry are loaning out their late mother’s gown for an upcoming exhibit at Kensington Palace, offering the public the opportunity to see the stunning dress for themselves.

The design, created by Elizabeth and David Emanuel, was a celebration of extravagance, with 10,000 mother of pearl sequins affixed to the ivory silk tulle, as well as history, with antique Carrickmacross lace that once belonged to Queen Mary, Prince Charles' great-grandmother, covering the front and back panels.