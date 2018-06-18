Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

One of Princess Diana’s most famous tiaras just made a rare public appearance.

The late princess’s niece, Celia McCorquodale, recently tied the knot wearing the Spencer tiara — the same diamond headpiece that Diana wore when she married Prince Charles in 1981.

Both brides used the Spencer tiara to secure a full, white veil. Geoff Robinson via Splash News, Getty

McCorquodale, 29, is the daughter of Diana’s older sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, meaning she is a cousin to Prince William and Prince Harry. She married British estate agent George Woodhouse in Lincolnshire, England, on June 16.

She paired the tiara with a flowing white veil, simple pearl drop earrings and a long-sleeve wedding gown with a lace illusion neckline.

McCorquodale attended Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's wedding last month. Geoff Robinson via Splash News

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on hand to celebrate the wedding, marking the first time the new duchess has attended a wedding as a member of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were there to celebrate. Geoff Robinson Photography / SplashNews.com / Geoff Robinson Photography / Spl

The Spencer tiara, which has been in the aristocratic Spencer family in its current form for nearly a century, was one of Diana’s favorites.

The Spencer tiara completed Diana's iconic wedding look. Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

Princess Diana famously wore the Spencer tiara for her wedding to Prince Charles on July 29, 1981. AP

She chose to wear it on her wedding day instead of a tiara loaned to her by the queen, the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara.

Diana’s sisters, Sarah and Lady Jane Fellowes, also borrowed the tiara for their wedding days, and the family heirloom was worn by Victoria Lockwood for her wedding to Diana’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer, in 1989.

Diana was so fond of the Spencer tiara that she wore it to several official royal functions after her wedding.

She wore it to a banquet in Canberra, Australia, in 1985.

The Spencer tiara was one of Diana's go-to accessories for very formal occasions. Getty Images

And again during a visit to Germany in 1987, pairing the diamond headpiece with jewels given to her by the sultan of Oman.

Princess Diana always looked breathtaking in the Spencer tiara. Getty Images

And she wore the Spencer tiara once more during an official visit to India in 1992.

Tiaras never go out of style! Getty Images

On her own wedding day, Celia McCorquodale must have reflected on the tiara’s very special royal connection.

Now, the headpiece has most likely gone back into the family vault, awaiting the next time a member of the Spencer family ties the knot!