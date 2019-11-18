Princess Diana's gown from famous dance with John Travolta will be auctioned

A gown Princess Diana of Wales wore while dancing with John Travolta in 1985 is going up for auction, and is expected to go for almost half of a million dollars.

The midnight blue Victor Edelstein evening gown, which the late princess wore during an elegant state dinner at the White House is to be sold by Kerry Taylor Auctions' "Passion for Fashion" event, according to Women's Wear Daily.

Princess Diana of Wales with John Travolta, sharing a dance. White House via Alamy

Diana wore the off-the-shoulder velvet evening gown multiple times, including during a state visit to Austria in 1986 and while sitting for an official portrait taken by Lord Snowdon in 1997. At a dinner at the White House in 1985 (when Ronald Reagan was still president) she paired it with a sapphire, diamond and pearl choker necklace and sapphire and diamond earrings, noted USA Today.

The Victor Edelstein midnight blue velvet evening gown that Britain's Princess Diana wore at the State Dinner at the White House in 1985. Leon Neal / AFP - Getty Images

"Victor Edelstein made dresses for Princess Diana over an eleven-year period," wrote the auction house in its description of the dress. "The Princess saw this model in his studio in burgundy and requested it be made for her in midnight blue."

The gown sold for $222,500 at Christie's in 1997, which broke a record of $145,000 for a garment — an outfit Travolta wore in 1977's "Saturday Night Fever." Kerry Taylor's estimates the dress will sell this time for as much as $435,800.

Travolta made sure to bow before Diana, and she gave him a curtsy. Alamy

Princess Diana died as a result of injuries sustained in a car crash in 1997.

The gown was recently on display at the "Diana: Her Fashion Story" exhibition in London in 2018.