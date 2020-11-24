Princess Diana's black sheep sweater from the '80s is back — here's how to get it

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Princess Diana's iconic black sheep sweater from the 1980s is back — thanks to a collaboration with the original designers.

"Demand for the sweaters has been unbelievable. We literally can’t make them fast enough," Jack Carlson, founder of Rowing Blazers, told TODAY via email.

Carlson's New York City-based fashion brand worked with the sweater's original designers, Joanna Osborne and Sally Muir, to release the 2020 reissue under the Warm & Wonderful x Rowing Blazers label.

The red sweater — or jumper, as the British call it — depicts white sheep in neat rows with the exception of one standout black sheep. The late Princess of Wales was photographed wearing the sweater at two polo matches in the 1980s alongside her husband at the time, Prince Charles.