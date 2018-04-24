Princess Charlotte's cute periwinkle dress sold out within 24 hours

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Like mother, like daughter!

Princess Charlotte’s stylish periwinkle floral dress, which she wore while waving to the press en route to meet her new baby brother for the first time, has the internet all in a tizzy.

The adorable 2-year-old looked confident and excited as she headed to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital with her father, Prince William, and older brother, Prince George, Monday afternoon, but it wasn’t just her tiny wave that caught the attention of bystanders and royal fans alike.

Her blue smocked floral dress, designed by Little Alice London’s Alice Avenel (formerly Alice St. John Webster), was immediately flagged as a toddler must-have, and parents snapped up the design, causing it to sell out completely within 24 hours, according to the brand.

The dress retails for ₤45 (or about $62 USD). Charlotte completed her look with a navy blue Amaia Kids cardigan, a pair of Mary Jane shoes and ankle socks fit for a little princess.

It should be noted that the dress comes in a range of sizes, from 6 months all the way up to 6 years, and all sizes are sold out. Other similar designs include a bluebell print dress with a Peter Pan collar and a smocked pinafore.

Princess Charlotte waves to the cameras as she makes her way to visit her mom and new baby brother. Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

Also important to note is that Avenel is an old friend of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge from their days at Marlborough College. Both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as Pippa Middleton attended Avenel’s wedding to French baker Gerald Avenel back in 2012.

George, meanwhile, wore his school uniform for the special occasion, looking dapper in a light blue button-down shirt, navy sweater with red accents and knee-length shorts.