Princess Beatrice and the queen wore the same tiara at their weddings, 73 years apart

Princess Beatrice’s wedding day look was fit for a queen — quite literally!

For her intimate, secret ceremony on Friday, the 31-year-old royal donned a diamond-fringe tiara, which her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II wore during her own wedding to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on November 20, 1947.

The tiara was made for Queen Mary by Garrard and Co. in 1919 from a diamond necklace that Queen Victoria gifted Mary for her wedding.

In addition to the tiara — which the queen saved especially for Beatrice because they're "exceptionally close," according to People — the bride wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell.

The gown was also on loan from the queen, who wore it at the London premiere of the classic, 1962 film “Lawrence of Arabia." The dress is made from taffeta in shades of ivory and trimmed with ivory duchesse satin. From the bodice to down past the hips, the dress is encrusted with diamanté.

In this photograph released by the Royal Communications of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Britain's Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi stand in the doorway of The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, England, after their wedding on Saturday July 18, 2020. Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress loaned to her by Queen Elizabeth II at her wedding, Buckingham Palace said Saturday as it released official photographs from the small family event. Benjamin Wheeler / Benjamin Wheeler/Royal Communica

Beatrice updated her look to give it a more modern feel, dropping the white gloves and opting for organza sleeves. The dress was also remodeled and fitted by Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin.

Queen Elizabeth II arriving at the Odeon, Leicester Square, London for the world charity premiere of the film 'Lawrence of Arabia'. PA Images via Getty Images

The details of Beatrice's wedding ensemble are most visible in the new photos released by Buckingham Palace on Sunday. In one photo, her new husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, looks at lovingly at his wife. In another, they walk hand in hand outside the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where the ceremony took place.

In a handout picture released by Buckingham Palace on July 19, 2020 Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (L) and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the grounds of the Royal Lodge, Windsor, west of London, on July 17, 2020 after their marriage ceremony. - Prince Andrew's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice married her Italian businessman fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on July 17 in a small private ceremony in front of Queen Elizabeth II, after postponing the wedding because of the coronavirus outbreak. Benjamin Wheeler / AFP - Getty Images

In a handout picture released by Buckingham Palace on July 19, 2020 Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (R) and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the grounds of the Royal Lodge, Windsor, west of London, on July 17, 2020 after their marriage ceremony. - Prince Andrew's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice married her Italian businessman fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on July 17 in a small private ceremony in front of Queen Elizabeth II, after postponing the wedding because of the coronavirus outbreak. Benjamin Wheeler / AFP - Getty Images

Beatrice's wedding to the Italian property developer was originally set for May 29 at Chapel Royal of St. James’s Palace but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Despite the setback, their surprise celebration on July 17 seemed absolutely beautiful. They were wed at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, and in attendance were the queen, her husband Prince Philip, the couple's parents and siblings, and Mozzi's son, Wolfie.

"The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May," a statement from Buckingham Palace read. "Working within government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family."