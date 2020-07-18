Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi share photos from their secret wedding

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Capelli Mozzi secretly married in a small, private ceremony Friday.

The 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York wed the 37-year-old Italian property developer at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor, England, after receiving permission from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Andrew was on hand to walk his eldest daughter down the aisle, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

For her special day, the princess wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, which was borrowed from none other than her grandmother.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip stand alongside Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi outside The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, England, after their wedding. Benjamin Wheeler / Benjamin Wheeler/Royal Communica

The vintage ivory gown was made with Peau de Soie taffeta, a type of soft satin, and trimmed with ivory Duchess satin. The dress features organza sleeves, a geometric checkered bodice and is encrusted with glittering diamanté.

Princess Beatrice also borrowed one of the queen's tiaras, the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara. This was the same tiara that the queen, 94, wore on Nov. 20, 1947, her own wedding day, when she married Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. The special tiara was made in 1919 by Garrard and Co. from a diamond necklace that was given by Queen Victoria for Queen Mary's wedding.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice stand in the doorway of The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, England, after their secret wedding ceremony. Benjamin Wheeler / Benjamin Wheeler/Royal Communica

Princess Beatrice's ring was designed by Shaun Lane while Mozzi's ring is a vintage gold band designed by Josh Collins.

Mozzi wore a simple morning suit for the wedding ceremony.

The princess and Mozzi got engaged in September 2019. Their engagement was announced on the official Royal Family Instagram account with a picture of the two of them in a close embrace and the princess' engagement ring front and center.

The couple’s wedding day had initially been set for May 29 and was supposed to be held at Chapel Royal of St. James’s Palace. They decided to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic.

While their ceremony on Friday was much more low-key than originally planned, the princess and Mozzi were able to celebrate with their parents and siblings. Mozzi’s son, Wolfie, also played a dual role as best man and pageboy!