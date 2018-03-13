Princess Anne repeats outfit she wore in 1985 — and it's a lesson in style

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Recycling runs in this family!

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, has been known to wear coats and dresses more than once, and she’s not the only royal family member to give her favorite outfits a second (or third) moment in the spotlight.

Princess Anne, who is Prince William’s aunt, recently stepped out in a cream and navy coat for the 2018 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Timeless style! Princess Anne's coat, seen here on March 12, is at least three decades old. Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Back in 1985, she wore the same coat to the Epsom Derby, though she accessorized it then with a white pillbox hat.

Anne's sleek cream and navy coat has been in her closet since at least the '80s. Tim Graham / Getty Images

For her March 12 Commonwealth Day appearance, Anne may have chosen the navy-accented cream coat to coordinate with fellow attendees Kate and Meghan Markle, who also wore subdued white and navy ensembles.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle arrive at @wabbey for the #CommonwealthDay Service.



The Commonwealth Service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/gBXY4Dp7IL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 12, 2018

When it comes to repurposing styles, Anne is a pro. She's often spotted in outfits she first wore years ago to official events.

One of her go-to pieces is this belted lilac coat, which she has worn multiple times over the decades, including in 1983 with a matching lavender hat, and again in 2001 with a black hat and coordinating boots.

This lilac coat is one of the royal's go-to garments. Getty Images

The princess is also clearly a fan of this vibrant turquoise ensemble, which she wore to Prince Charles' wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. She wore the same bright coatdress, this time paired with a different hat and brooch, to a garden party honoring ex-servicemen and women in 2013.

Versatility is key! Anne wore this turquoise ensemble to Prince Charles' wedding in 2005, and again to a garden party in 2013. Goffredo di Crollalanza / FilmMagic, Getty Images

In 2015, the princess also dressed in the same mustard jacket she originally wore in 1980 when she watched the Trooping of the Color from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

And while the main focus may have been on Princess Diana and the Duchess of York in this 1987 photo, Anne, stealth style icon, was wearing a peach and white ensemble that has stood the test of time.

Anne, far right, chose a peach and white ensemble to watch the Trooping of the Color from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 1987. Tim Graham / Getty Images

She wore the same outfit nearly 30 years later to an event at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2015.

She wore the same cheerful skirt and jacket ensemble for an event in 2015. Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

The princess has obviously mastered the art of taking old favorites and making them new again. After all, if you love an outfit, why wear it only once?