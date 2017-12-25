Markle wore a beige coat, brown suede boots and a chocolate-colored wool beret as she held Harry's arm while walking to church. Duchess Kate, meanwhile, caught our fancy with a beautiful, festive plaid coat with a black velvet collar and topped with a fuzzy black hat.

As for the men, well, it was suit coats and ties all around.

Merry Christmas! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have joined members of the Royal Family for the Morning Service on Christmas Day in Sandringham. pic.twitter.com/6DMRGFPntt — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2017

It was the first official appearance for the betrothed couple since Markle and Harry got engaged in November; they are set to wed on May 19, 2018. The fabulous foursome passed dozens of fans who lined their route as they headed to the 16th-Century church on the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, which is about 100 miles north of London, reported People magazine.

Between a plaid coat and a brown beret, the Christmas Day outfits did not disappoint. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

After church Markle shared lunch of roast turkey and fruit pudding before watching the Queen's annual address at 3 p.m.