Royal hand-me-downs! Prince Louis appears to wear Prince George's sweater

It's a pint-sized royal repeat!

Over the weekend, Prince Louis made a rare public appearance with his siblings and sported an outfit that looked pretty familiar.

While visiting with British broadcaster and environmentalist Sir David Attenborough, the 2-year-old wore a blue merino wool jumper from Wild & Gorgeous, navy shorts, knee socks and dress shoes. Prince George, 7, also looked sharp in a checkered dress shirt, slacks and dress shoes, and Princess Charlotte, 5, showed off her flair in a gray long sleeve dress and blue canvas sneakers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children and Sir David Attenborough. kensingtonroyal / Instagram

Louis may have taken a fashion cue from his older brother, who appeared to wear the same sweater to a garden party in 2016. George, who was 3 at the time, accessorized the look a bit differently with red shorts.

A 3-year-old Prince George in 2016 pictured in a similar blue sweater that his little brother, Prince Louis, wore this week. Chris Wattie / Reuters

The Duchess of Cambridge has always been a master of the outfit repeat and seems keen on getting plenty of mileage out of her children's clothing, too.

For example, in May 2019, Kensington Palace released a new photo of Charlotte in honor of her fourth birthday. In the adorable shot, the young princess appeared to be wearing a pair of blue sneakers that once belonged to George.

@theroyalfamily / Instagram

In 2018, Charlotte was also photographed with baby Louis and wore a navy blue cardigan that George had once sported.

@KensingtonRoyal / HRH Duchess of Cambridge / PA

Louis is certainly getting in on the hand-me-down action as well. In one of his baby photos, the prince appears to wear the same all-white knit outfit that Charlotte once wore as a newborn.