It’s not every day that Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle coordinate their accessories.

But as they kicked off their tour of Africa, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sported identical bracelets — for an excellent cause.

The duchess wore a beaded bracelet that spelled out the word "justice" as she and her husband greeted well-wishers in Cape Town, South Africa.

The bracelet was visible as the duchess hugged a young well-wisher. Getty Images

Prince Harry was spotted wearing the same bracelet as he chatted with members of the crowd.

Prince Harry wore the same beaded bracelet. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The royal couple wore the bracelets in honor of The Justice Desk, a nonprofit initiative that teaches children about human rights and fights for female empowerment.

The Justice Desk operates across South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe and is supported by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, an organization headed by the duke and duchess.

Sales of the bracelets benefit the Justice Desk initiative. The Justice Desk

The Justice Desk’s beaded bracelets sell online for around $3, plus shipping costs to the U.S., with proceeds supporting the organization’s charitable work.

The duchess made other socially conscious style statements during her first outing in South Africa. Her black-and-white printed dress was from Mayamiko, a sustainable brand that sources fair trade fabrics from local markets in nearby Malawi.

The duchess made a powerful speech about women's rights. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

She also gave a speech about the importance of fighting for women’s rights, and ended with a personal note about her commitment to the cause in South Africa.

“While I am here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me, I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color and as your sister,” the duchess told the crowd. “I am here with you and I am here for you.”

As their Africa trip continues, the duke and duchess will undoubtedly continue to make powerful statements, style-related and otherwise!