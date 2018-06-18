Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has attended her very first wedding alongside Prince Harry — this time as a guest.

Just four weeks after the pair swapped vows at St. George's Chapel, they stepped out in style for a family ceremony.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan arrived for the wedding of Celia McCorquodale in Stoke Rochford, UK, Saturday. Geoff Robinson Photography / SplashNews.com / Geoff Robinson Photography / Spl

The royal couple arrived in Lincolnshire, England, Saturday to witness the union between Harry's cousin Celia McCorquodale — niece of the late Princess Diana — and George Woodhouse.

The prince wore a traditional morning suit with a cream-colored waistcoat and bright blue tie, which coordinated perfectly with the Duchess of Sussex's dress.

Harry and Meghan were seen smiling and laughing as they attended his cousin's wedding. Geoff Robinson Photography / SplashNews.com / Geoff Robinson Photography / Spl

As for the newest member of the royal family, she wore a flowing Oscar de La Renta wrap dress in a blue and white pattern and topped off her loose updo with a stark white fascinator.

The duke and duchess held hands as they approached St. Mary's Church for the happy event.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex exit St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, Britain, 19 May 2018. pool via EPA

Though it's barely been a month since Harry and his bride celebrated their own nuptials, this is far from Meghan's first outing in her new role.

Since then, she's attended a royal garden party and even stepped onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping of the Colour celebration.