Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has attended her very first wedding alongside Prince Harry — this time as a guest.
Just four weeks after the pair swapped vows at St. George's Chapel, they stepped out in style for a family ceremony.
The royal couple arrived in Lincolnshire, England, Saturday to witness the union between Harry's cousin Celia McCorquodale — niece of the late Princess Diana — and George Woodhouse.
The prince wore a traditional morning suit with a cream-colored waistcoat and bright blue tie, which coordinated perfectly with the Duchess of Sussex's dress.
As for the newest member of the royal family, she wore a flowing Oscar de La Renta wrap dress in a blue and white pattern and topped off her loose updo with a stark white fascinator.
The duke and duchess held hands as they approached St. Mary's Church for the happy event.
Though it's barely been a month since Harry and his bride celebrated their own nuptials, this is far from Meghan's first outing in her new role.
Since then, she's attended a royal garden party and even stepped onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping of the Colour celebration.
And, just two days before this weekend's wedding, Meghan marked her biggest event yet — a joint engagement with Queen Elizabeth.
Looks like she's learning the royal ropes just fine!