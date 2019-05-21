Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 21, 2019 By Lindsay Lowe

You can do everything in this swimsuit … except swim!

Alisha Din, 22, found this out the hard way when she bought a bikini from online retailer Pretty Little Thing.

Din, who lives in Swansea in the United Kingdom, recently bought a teal, two-piece swimsuit to wear on vacation in Greece next month. She decided to try it out at her local spa first, and quickly learned the bikini wasn’t actually water-safe.

“I wore it in the shower originally, just before you enter the sauna, and the dye literally just started coming out of it,” Din told TODAY Style. “It completely stained my hand and everywhere, like, around the bikini as well a sort of bright blue.”

Din spent £50, or about $64, on the bikini, which she views as an unacceptable price for a product that leaks dye when it comes into contact with water.

“I’ve bought Calvin Klein swimsuits for like £60, and the quality doesn’t really compare,” she said.

Din later wrote to Pretty Little Thing to complain.

“I love the bikini. I just don’t know how to stop the dye from running everywhere when it’s in water,” she wrote in a private message to the company. “Just doesn’t seem normal to me.”

“Great to hear that you love the bikini but on the website it does say that the set shouldn’t be worn in water and the color may transfer,” a customer service representative, Hakim, replied in a screenshot that Din later shared on Twitter.

In a statement to TODAY, Pretty Little Thing confirmed that some of the swimsuits on the site are not meant for swimming, and that this is noted in product descriptions.

"PrettyLittleThing does advise customers on the styles which we do not recommend be worn for swimming," spokesperson Amy Simon said in an email. "These are highlighted as ‘pool side posing’ only and are designed for day/evening wear holiday dressing/pool side posing. If customers are unsure, our customer service team are available to advise further on which styles cannot be worn for swimming."

It’s true that according to the online product description, the blue bikini that Din bought was meant for “poolside posing only.”