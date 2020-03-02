Pressed flower manicures are the best way to celebrate spring

The latest nail art trend is floral, sweet and perfect for spring.

The fresh-picked look is a great way to celebrate the new season. “As someone who is drawn to anything romantic and feminine, like pressed flowers are, I’m totally a fan,” Julie Kandalec, a New York City-based celebrity manicurist and founder of Masterclass Nail Academy, told TODAY Style.

While this is a look you can try at home, it's probably easier to visit a professional. “You’ll want to head to the salon for the best results; these should be capped in gel so the petals can be encased,” said Kandalec. The gel will keep them smooth, she explained.

If you are a true DIY-er though, head to Wish, Etsy or Amazon and search for “dried flowers for nails.” If they don’t say they’re for nails, they’ll be way too big. “The tinier the flowers are, the better. And you can arrange them into cute bouquets, wreaths or patterns,” said Kandalec.

“It’s fun and fresh for spring!” said celebrity manicurist Erica Marton, who is based in Florida and New York City.

This floral manicure has a cool, retro feel, too. “So much '90s style these days,” Marton remarked.

Want to create this look at home? Marton advises these steps:

Apply a base coat.

Choose a clean, light color. If going for a darker color, make sure you pick out a contrasting flower so it can be seen and not just look like a blob on your nail. For example, pair black polish with a yellow flower.

Let dry. After about 10 minutes, gently apply decal with tweezers, pressing lightly to make sure flowers are flush to the nail bed.

Have fun placing flowers. “If your nails are on the shorter side, I would recommend just one flower. If longer, add more,” said Marton.

Apply a top coat. Marton recommends using one with a gel effect. "It’s a tad bit thicker and the gel effect will hold the flower better,” she said.

Actual spring flowers may be a bit away, but putting a spring in our step (er, nails!) is a great first step.