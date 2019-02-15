Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 15, 2019, 8:36 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

Over the Presidents Day weekend there will be plenty of sales, but one that you should check out is Nordstrom's huge Winter Sale.

The retailer is offering up to 40 percent off on everything from clothes to shoes to home goods. So whether you want to revamp your wardrobe, or spruce up your living room, they've got what you need.

The sale will be going on now through Feb. 24, and — like every Nordstrom sale — the good stuff sells out!

So, we sifted through the deals, and found seven great ones we think you'll love!

Our top 7 picks from Nordstrom's Winter Sale

1. Woven Heart Cable Knit Sweater, $29 (usually $49), Nordstrom

This chunky, textured sweater is knit from velvety soft chenille yarn. It's perfect for winter, and it's available in both pink and grey.

2. Steve Madden Alaska Lace-Up Bootie with Faux Fur Cuff, $48 (usually $80), Nordstrom

These casual booties should keep your feet warm and dry through rain and snow. They feature a plush lining and a cuff of faux fur to make them even more cozy and stylish.

3. Kate Spade Jackson Street Small Rubie Leather Crossbody Bag, $186 (usually $278), Nordstrom

This stylish Kate Spade purse goes with everything and will fit most daily essentials. Available in black and nude, it's the perfect minimalist accessory.

4. Soft Ribbed Plush Throw, $29 (usually $49), Nordstrom

This cozy faux fur throw blanket will look great on any couch, chair or bed. It's available in blue or burgundy.

5. The Laundress Travel Pack, $30 (usually $50), Nordstrom

Laundry on the go is much easier with this handy kit. It includes Fabric Fresh Classic, Delicate Wash, Crease Release, Stain Solution and a washable laundry bag. This is a must-have to make an upcoming trip easy.

6. UGG Goldie Leggings, $45 (usually $75), Nordstrom

These black leggings are perfect for lounging around or running errands. They are simple, high-quality and comfortable.

7. Zella Plush Lined Wrap Hooded Jacket, $47 (usually $79), Nordstrom

This cozy jacket has a fleece lining with an open-front silhouette and a hood. You'll be both warm and stylish.