Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea dies at age 24: 'We are struggling to cope'

U.K.-based YouTube star Nicole Thea, pregnant with her first child, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, according to a post on her Instagram shared Sunday. Thea and her partner, a dancer known professionally as Global Boga, were expecting a boy whom they'd named Reign.

“To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning,” the statement, authored by Thea's mother, read. She also shared that Thea had a few YouTube videos ready to be published before her untimely death, which Boga gave permission to air.

“As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened," Thea's mother continued. "RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven.”

Boga and Thea, who has more 126,000 Instagram followers and almost 77,000 on YouTube, announced in April that they were expecting their first child.

“We can’t hide this any longer, secrets out.. GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet,” the 24-year-old fashion influencer captioned the announcement post. “I’m finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me. Can’t believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the (love of my life). Honestly, @global_boga has been the best support EVER and GOD made no mistakes making him the father. We are already obsessed with you our little miracle baby. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and best friends.”

A week later, she revealed that she and her boyfriend were having a boy.

“We actually can’t wait to meet him,” she wrote on Instagram. “I actually wanted a girl so she can be a daddy’s girl but now my little prince will be a mummy’s boy. Oh lord I’m full of emotions writing this.”

On Sunday, friends and fans shared their condolences with Thea's family in the comments of the post.

"Nicole, I would always love you. I’m so sorry baby. I’m so sorry," wrote fellow lifestyle blogger Chanel Ambrose.

"This hurts (a lot)," commented rapper Alicai Harley.

"Devastating. I’m so sorry ... Rest in perfect peace Nicole & Reign," added talk show host Desthy Dee.