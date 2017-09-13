Baby's first runway! Pregnant model bares her bump at fashion week

share tweet pin email

Well, that's a look we haven't seen before!

The fashion industry is buzzing after a pregnant woman bared her belly on the runway for a major fashion show.

Courtesy of Eckhaus Latta A pregnant model hit the runway at the Eckhaus Latta show at New York Fashion Week.

A very visibly pregnant model strutted her stuff during Eckhaus Latta's show on Sept. 9 in Brooklyn, wearing a pink dress with snap closures strategically unbuttoned to make room for her pregnant belly.

That's something we haven't seen before, and it's also a welcome dose of diversity at New York Fashion Week, which for years has been dominated by models with, well, no bellies at all. (At this point, we've also learned that fashion week always brings us something to talk about — like Jim Carrey's bizarre interview, for example.)

Courtesy of Eckhaus Latta The stunning model is artist Maia Ruth Lee.

The move was in character for the brand, known for its avant-garde fashions and commitment to diversity.

The model was identified by Vogue.com as artist Maia Ruth Lee.

Vogue's Nicole Phelps shared a photo of Lee on Instagram, writing, "I've been going to fashion shows for 21 years and I've seen a pregnant woman on the runway exactly one other time. Something to think about."

Lee is due next month and is good friends with the casting director, according to Vogue.com.

Some eagle-eyed fashion fans were quick to point out that Lee isn't the first woman to appear in a fashion show while pregnant, pointing to Miranda Kerr and Jourdan Dunn as examples. But we're pretty sure it's never been done like this before!