Meghan Trainor's huge green bow inspires plenty of reactions on Twitter

Meghan Trainor is all about that bow!

The mom-to-be was clearly feeling festive as she performed at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday night. She sported a sparkly bodysuit accessorized with a gigantic green bow.

The singer, 26, rocked the outfit as she performed “Holidays,” a single from her debut Christmas album, “A Very Trainor Christmas.”

Trainor’s oversized bow definitely caught people’s attention, and it inspired some mixed reactions on social media. Plenty of fans bowed down to the singer’s bold accessory choice.

all i want for christmas is meghan trainor’s giant green bow bodysuit — Jenna (@JennaLauren13) December 3, 2020

Meghan Trainor wearing a giant bow is definitely one of my more favorite parts of 2020 — S. M., Esq. 🖤🤟 (@ForkingSupreme) December 3, 2020

In other cases, it was unclear whether people liked the bow or if they were still just trying to process it in all its shiny green glory.

I need to talk to someone about Meghan Trainor’s giant bow right now — Melinda (@melwedde) December 3, 2020

Others praised Trainor’s bold pregnancy style. The singer is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara, 28.

When I get pregnant, I wanna look as cute and fit as @Meghan_Trainor BOW AND ALL 🎄👏🏼🎁 #ChristmasInRockefellerCenter — Susan Korgul (@SusieMix1051) December 3, 2020

Trainor’s accessory also reminded one viewer of another famous bow-wearer.

Meghan Trainor is cosplaying as one of Jojo Siwa’s hair bows pic.twitter.com/QTxdiOMEhg — t-bone (@tylerhecht) December 3, 2020

And of course, her bow inspired some solid wordplay.

Take a bow, Meghan Trainor. Nevermind. — mary e. gilmore (@maryegilmore) December 3, 2020

This is by no means the first statement bow Trainor has rocked this holiday season. She sported a similar, red sparkly one in the music video for “Holidays,” which she teased on Instagram late last month.

She also sported a red bow — though a much smaller one, granted — when she performed “Last Christmas” on TODAY earlier this week.

And in a promo photo for the “Holidays” music video on Instagram, the singer sported a big red bow on her head and decorated her face with tiny bows.

Trainor’s cheerful holiday style is the gift that keeps on giving!