Duchess of Sussex cradles baby bump in sweet new photos

The Duchess of Sussex is soaking in the sun!

The former Meghan Markle stepped out in a lovely sundress on day seven of her 16-day royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

The duchess appeared to cradle her baby bump during the outing. AP

The expecting mom appeared to be cradling her baby bump as she strolled with Prince Harry along Kingfisher Bay Jetty on Australia’s Fraser Island.

It's a more casual look for the duchess. Getty Images

Her striped linen dress was from the American label Reformation, which makes clothing from sustainable and vintage fabrics.

The duchess wore Reformation’s ‘Pineapple’ sundress with a side slit and a detached belt. She paired the ankle-length dress with strappy, flat sandals, black sunglasses, and her signature, loose bun.

So chic and summery! AP

It was definitely a more casual look for the duchess, who has favored pieces with more structured tailoring throughout her Australian tour.

Reformation 'Pineapple Dress', $218, Reformation

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

The particular dress the duchess wore appears to be sold out (of course!), but the brand carries a slew of easy, beach-ready dresses and many styles are sold at Nordstrom. We also love their fall line with items that range from denim jumpers to wrap skirts.

The relaxed-fit dress was perfect for enjoying Australia’s warm temperatures, which reached into the 70s this week.

Her low-key look might also reflect the fact that she is taking things a little easier over the next few days of her and Prince Harry’s whirlwind international tour.

The duchess will be scaling back some of her royal engagements this week, Kensington Palace said in a statement Monday, apparently giving the mom-to-be a chance to rest.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked hand-in-hand along Australia's Kingfisher Bay. Getty Images

All the same, the duchess looked more than happy to greet well wishers during her stroll with Prince Harry on Fraser Island. She looked as friendly and gracious as ever as she kneeled down to chat with local residents.

The duchess may be scaling back her official royal engagements, but when she does step out, she simply glows!