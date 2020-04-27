Katy Perry has always loved rocking wacky costumes, and she managed to pull off a wild and quarantine-appropriate look while in lockdown.

The singer, 35, dressed up as a giant bottle of hand sanitizer as she judged Sunday night’s at-home episode of “American Idol.”

“Oh, hey, Katy Perry here, reminding you to stay safe, wash your hands and tune in,” the singer said while wearing the costume in her kitchen as she washed her hands and prepared a snack for herself.

She had to turn sideways to fit through the door with the huge, custom-made bottle, which featured a label that read: “American Idol Instant Music Sanitizer.”

She also shared a photo of herself in the costume in her home studio.

Perry’s hilarious costume is just the latest statement-making look she has sported over the years.

She made headlines when she dressed up as an elaborate chandelier, complete with working bulbs, at the 2019 Met Gala.

The chandelier even had working lights! Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic

Later that night, she changed into a hamburger costume for the after-party.

She's the queen of elaborate costumes! Shutterstock

The hamburger was a nice follow-up to another snack-based costume she rocked in 2014 when she dressed up as a giant Flamin’ Hot Cheeto.

She rocked this flamin' hot (Cheeto) look back in 2014. GC Images

She also donned huge angel wings at the 2018 Met Gala in keeping with the evening’s "Heavenly Bodies" theme.

She wore the angel wings in honor of the 2018 Met Gala theme: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Angela Weiss / Getty Images

And she absolutely nailed this Ursula costume last year for a Disney-themed episode of "American Idol", channeling the “Little Mermaid” villain with tentacles, lavender skin and a shrimp cocktail.

Channeling Ursula! Eric McCandless / Getty Images

Perry, who is expecting a baby girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom, has been sharing plenty of updates from home during lockdown.

Calling herself part of the #stayhomeclub, the “Never Worn White” singer shared a photo of herself snacking on pickles while asking in the caption: “wHaT dAy Is It Even.”

The mom-to-be also recently revealed she simplified her beauty routine while self-isolating, sharing a gorgeous, makeup-free selfie on Instagram of her “mid-quarantine” look.

Perry has been keeping it real with her fans during lockdown, and her latest goofy costume delivered some much-needed laughs!